Jacob Elordi thwarts paparazzi: 'It's just not the day'

Jacob Elordi has snapped back at paparazzi, pleading with a photographer to leave him alone.

The Australian actor can be heard in a leaked audio clip that has gone viral on social media.

The clip, released by gossip page DeuxMoi, captures Elordi inside his car as he encounters paparazzi in Los Angeles and tells the snapper, "There's no point doing this."

"I'm not going to get out of the car," he insists, "You're not going to get a photo of me. It's not going to happen, so there's really no point."

Elordi, who has been dating model and reality star Kendall Jenner since April, told the photographer that he was alone.

"I'm not the one. I'm not with my girlfriend. I'm driving with my dogs. Like, it's just not the day. It's not my thing. It's not going to happen, so you're just wasting your time. Go into West Hollywood and make your money, man, off someone that wants that. Please."

The Saltburn star continued, "I understand it. I get your bid. I get you're doing what you do, but I'm not going to have it happen. I'm going to spend my whole life not letting it happen. So there are people that you can go and get, and you're going to make your cash from. I'm just not the one."

It's not the first time Elordi has pushed back at a photographer. Last month, he instructed paparazzi to "just let us walk" during an outing with Jenner in Paris.

Late last year, he again confronted photographers in Paris, saying they were making it "really hard for me to live".

Elordi and Jenner made their most recent joint appearance at the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend, joining dozens of A-listers on the red carpet in Los Angeles to raise funds for film exhibitions, screenings and educational programmes.