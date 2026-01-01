Halle Berry's son Maceo testifies for four hours at DV hearing

Maceo Martinez testified for nearly four hours Monday in a court hearing regarding a domestic violence restraining order request.

The 13-year-old son of Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez gave his evidence in a cleared courtroom to ensure the teen's testimony would remain sealed.

Berry has been accused by Martinez of abusing Maceo. She was joined in Los Angeles Superior Court by her legal team and her fiancé, Van Hunt.

Martinez arrived with Maceo and was joined by his own legal team.

Martinez's lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, told Page Six on Monday, "Olivier is a great, loving father. He is very caring and only wants the best for his son."

Maceo testified for nearly four hours in total. During lunch, the teen appeared comfortable and happy as he talked to his dad before returning to the stand, the outlet reports.

He did not engage with his mother while at court.

The hearing remains ongoing.

Martinez was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry on 1 October after alleging she attacked their son during a 26 September incident.

He also filed for sole custody, claiming Berry "physically abused" the boy.

Berry and Martinez met while co-starring in the film Dark Tide in 2010. They announced their engagement in March 2012 and married in France in July 2013. Maceo was born in October 2013. Two years later, Berry filed for divorce, which was finalised in August 2023.