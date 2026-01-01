Rita Wilson teases return to Lena Dunham's Girls revival

Rita Wilson has teased her return to the Girls revival.

HBO and the show's creator and star, Lena Dunham, announced last week that the comedy would return for five episodes in 2027.

"That is what I'm hearing," Wilson told People magazine about the show's revival. "I don't think Lena would be lying about that!"

Wilson noted that she was "so excited" about the reunion and added, "I mean, Lena is one of the most talented people I've ever worked with. I would do anything for her. I would bend over backwards.

"And then I love Allison Williams who, you know, I was lucky enough to play her mom. I know Lena's gotta be cooking up something very good."

In the TV series, Wilson played Evie Michaels, mother of Williams' Marnie.

Girls ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017. Production for the limited-run revival series will begin in 2027, 10 years after the show's last original episode.

Returning cast announced so far includes Dunham as Hannah, Williams as Marnie, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna, and Andrew Rannells as Elijah.

Wilson will star in the upcoming TV drama How to Survive Without Me alongside a cast that includes Ray Romano and Kaley Cuoco.

She recently released her new studio album titled Sound of a Woman.