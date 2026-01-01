Kevin Bacon thrilled to be reunited with missing parcel of vintage clothes

Kevin Bacon has expressed his delight after being reunited with a box of his vintage clothes.

Last week, the Footloose actor posted a video to Instagram in which he called out bosses at FedEx after a package he had shipped from New York to Ireland was rerouted multiple times.

Returning to his account on Monday, Kevin confirmed that the box was "miraculously" delivered to him after being missing for around a month.

"So, thank you, thank you to whoever it was who made that happen," he began. "Thank you all for your very, very sweet comments. And most especially, thank you to the good people of Ireland who have stopped me on the street, on the train, in a restaurant, in the sauna to ask if my box had arrived and to tell me that they were praying that I would soon get my clothes back."

Kevin, who is currently filming the horror thriller Summoner in Ireland, went on to take the items out of the box and display them to the camera. They included sweaters, hats, belts, and boots - some of which he's had since the '90s.

"This is just old c**p that I've had around for years," the 68-year-old joked. "Well anyway, I'm happy I got it (back), thanks everyone."

The humorous video quickly racked up over 85,000 likes, with several celebrities praising the candid clip.

"Congratulations. We've all been there. It's a shame we have to bond to make it happen but again Maybe it was the bonding that was the point (sic)," wrote Sharon Stone, while Bethany Joy Lenz added: "Did I say St. Anthony or did I say ST. ANTHONY?? hilarious video series. Please do more like this."

Previously, a spokesperson for FedEx confirmed that they had apologised to Kevin over the lack of updates.

"We are in direct contact with Mr. Bacon's team to deliver the package," they commented. "This outcome should have happened sooner, and we are reviewing what went wrong to help ensure we deliver the level of service our customers expect and deserve."