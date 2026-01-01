Dame Judi Dench breaks silence on Cats movie: 'What a waste of goodwill and talent'

Dame Judi Dench says the Cats movie was a "waste of goodwill and talent".

The 91-year-old acting icon admitted the 2019 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary West End musical was a complete cat-astrophe, but the star - who portrayed Old Deuteronomy in the film - has never seen the finished version.

Writing in her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, she wrote: "Oh God, I can’t bear it - and [Lloyd Webber] had waited so long for it to be made.

"What a waste of all that goodwill and talent.

"I understand the critics were rather hostile to the film.

"I never saw the final cut so I can’t judge."

However, Judi insisted the cast - who included Francesca Hayward, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Ray Winstone - did their "best".

She added: "All I’ll say is nobody sets out to give a poor performance or make a bad film.

"You do your best, offer something up and hope that people will get on board and join the party.

"Sometimes things just don’t work out: the timing’s wrong, the cast don’t gel, the elements don’t coalesce.

"But people’s intentions are mostly honourable. There were no villains in the making of Cats. And if something isn’t a success, then there are always things you can say you’ve learnt."

Following the film, Dench was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress at the Golden Raspberry Awards.

When asked about her nomination in 2020, she said on BBC Radio 4's Front Row: "Oh, am I? That would be good. As far as I know, that's a first!"

She added: "I'm not big on reading reviews, anyway.... you kind of know, yourself, about something, I think."

At the 2020 Razzies, Dench lost out in the Worst Supporting Actress category to her Cats co-star Rebel Wilson, who portrayed Jennyanydots.

Cats won Worst Picture at the ceremony, and Tom Hooper was named Worst Director, while Cats star James Corden landed the Worst Supporting Actor accolade for playing Bustopher Jones.