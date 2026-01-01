Jaafar Jackson reveals how late uncle Michael Jackson would feel about record-breaking biopic

Michael Jackson would be "proud" after his recent movie became the first biopic in history to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

That's according to his nephew Jaafar Jackson, who played his uncle - who died in 2009, aged 50 - in record-breaking movie Michael, which grossed $1.029 billion worldwide.

Speaking on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Jaafar said: "I was pretty emotional.

"I know how proud Michael would be of that, because he was someone who wanted to break many records."

Jaafar's father is Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, 71, but the 30-year-old star only discovered he had a famous family when he was six years old.

He went to see The Jackson 5 reunite with Michael at the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration in September 2001 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

He added: "I didn't really realise who my family was until the age of six, when I went and saw them perform in New York for their 30th anniversary.

"Just hearing the reaction of the fans screaming, I was kind of scared.

"Because I didn't really understand the level of what that was. Seeing someone react to another person like that."

After that day and seeing the huge fan reaction, Jaafar knew his family was "important in some way".

The movie, Michael, ended with the words "His Story Continues", and the Lionsgate studio is pushing ahead with a follow-up film.

Michael wrapped amid the King of Pop's Bad tour in 1987.

Jaafar recently admitted he wants the sequel to show his uncle's "kindness", even though he was "broken" after battling child molestation allegations for years.

Speaking to GQ Middle East, Jaafar explained: "It’s someone else’s story. It’s someone else’s idea of what it is, and it’s mainly driven by an agenda.

"And that’s really the issue we’ve been having as a family - not having Michael’s voice being heard. I think that’s very, very important, especially in the late years.

"This first film focuses on Michael from his roots.

"So you get that idea of who he was before he had all the success and became the icon that people are familiar with, you understand who he was as a human being first, because at the end of the day, that’s who he was in the ’90s until he passed.

"He never changed that purity, that sense of always wanting to find the good in other people. And no matter all the stuff he went through, how he was treated, what things were said about him, he never stopped treating people with kindness.

"He never stopped believing in and wanting to look for the good in people … even though he was broken, his heart still stayed the same … I hope that this is felt in the second movie."

Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges following a trial in 2005, and he always denied claims of inappropriate behaviour prior to his death in 2009.