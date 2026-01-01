Gwyneth Paltrow sets first lead TV role in The Apology

Gwyneth Paltrow has signed on to star in the upcoming thriller drama, The Apology.

On Monday, editors at Deadline reported that the Oscar-winning actress will lead the Netflix project, which has been given a "two-season straight-to-series" order.

The Apology will mark the first time Paltrow has had a leading role in a TV show.

"(The Apology) follows Evelyn (Paltrow) and Caleb Amspoker whose son was murdered 18 years ago in a cold case that gripped the nation," a synopsis reads. "When a stranger suddenly appears and confesses, justice finally seems possible - until they learn the killer may get off with a reduced sentence. Faced with that unbearable truth, Evelyn and Caleb decide to take matters into their own hands."

The Sliding Doors star has not yet commented on her next acting gig.

Joe Murtagh will write the show and serve as showrunner, while Paltrow, director Thomas Vinterberg, and Cut To's Joe Hipps will executive produce.

Casting details and a potential release date have not yet been announced.

While Paltrow has largely focused on growing her lifestyle brand Goop over the past decade, she had a brief arc in the 2014 online series Web Therapy, reprised the role of Pepper Potts in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and played a supporting role in the Netflix show, The Politician.

More recently, the 54-year-old had a part in Josh Safdie's film, Marty Supreme, co-starring Timothée Chalamet.

The news comes amid a major shake-up within the executive team at Netflix, with chief content officer Bela Bajaria and film boss Dan Lin being ousted from the streaming giant in the past week. Bajaria will be replaced by Peter Rice.