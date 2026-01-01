Josh Duhamel 'a little upset with Netflix' over Ransom Canyon cancellation

Josh Duhamel was "a little upset with Netflix" for cancelling his TV show Ransom Canyon after two seasons.

The Transformers actor, who played cowboy Staten Kirkland in the neo-Western romance series, has finally spoken out after the show was cancelled in September.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the 53-year-old admitted he was stunned by the decision because the show performed well on the streaming service.

"I was pretty surprised, if I'm being honest," Duhamel said. "I thought (it was safe) because the show was No. 1 for almost two weeks and the numbers looked really, really good and people really loved the show."

He continued, "I was a little upset with Netflix for not giving the audience another season, because people really did love the show ... but that's the business. At the same time, I get it. They have their reasons for why things stay and why things go. I don't always understand those reasons, but it's not my job to question."

The Safe Haven star admitted he was "bummed" about not getting a third season, but has "just gotta move on" to other projects.

He added, "I just feel bad for the fans who are really invested in it, and that's it, unfortunately."

Ransom Canyon, based on the book series by Jodi Thomas, debuted on Netflix in April 2025 and returned for a second season in July this year. The show, which also starred Minka Kelly and Lizzie Greene, was cancelled in September.

The news comes amid a major shake-up within the executive team at Netflix, with chief content officer Bela Bajaria and film boss Dan Lin being ousted from the streaming giant in the past week. Bajaria will be replaced by Peter Rice.