KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae weds Samuel Kim

KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae has married her longtime fiancé, Samuel Kim.

On Monday, editors at Vogue confirmed that the singer-songwriter, who provided the singing voice for Rumi in the hit animated movie, had tied the knot with former music producer Samuel in a ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea on 17 October.

The venue held special significance for the couple, as it is where the bride's grandparents once lived.

"My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl," she told the outlet. "I spent much of my childhood exploring the garden and walking with my grandfather in the hills behind the house... Weaving traditional Korean wedding ceremonies into our wedding weekend was so special for us and our family."

The Golden hitmaker, born Kim Eun-jae, wore a custom-made Danielle Frankel gown for the wedding ceremony and changed into a second Zac Posen dress for the reception.

"I had long admired Danielle's modern, but slightly twisted take on a classic wedding dress, and I knew I wanted to reach out to see if she would be interested in working with me on a custom dress," the 34-year-old continued. "From our first meeting, Danielle immediately understood my vision: ethereal, modern, chic, and timeless with a twist."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ejae expressed her delight over the wedding, with guests including her KPop Demon Hunters co-stars, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna.

"There was so much joy to be shared," she gushed. "The ceremony was beautiful, heartfelt, and fun."

Ejae and Sam got engaged in late 2023. They met during a songwriting session back in 2017.