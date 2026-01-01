Alex Cooper welcomes first child

Alex Cooper has welcomed her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host announced the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Welcoming her son to the world, she shared a picture, captioned with a blue heart, of the little one resting in a light grey outfit with his face out of view.

The content creator revealed she was pregnant in May, debuting her baby bump in two photographs of herself and Matt, captioned "Our family."

She opened up about her pregnancy journey a few months later revealing when she started to get "the itch" to become a mother, explaining that she told Matt, "The only thing that feels like it's truly missing right now is a child and starting our own family together. And I have never felt more ready."

Alex tied the knot with her Hollywood producer husband in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"It was everything we wanted it to be," she said of the nuptials in an interview with Vogue at the time. "It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it."

The pair first met on a Zoom call in 2020, after which Alex gave Matt the nickname of Mr Sexy Zoom Man on her popular podcast to keep his identity a secret.