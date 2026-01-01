Christina Applegate reveals she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate has revealed she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In back-to-back episodes of her podcast MeSsy on Tuesday, the actress revealed to co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler that her doctor told her she does not have MS.

"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don't have MS,'" Christina said, talking through tears, before adding, "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy."

The Dead To Me star explained that despite learning she had been misdiagnosed, she was still left dealing with her debilitating symptoms.

"You don't get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I'm better. I haven't gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I've gotten worse," she stated. "So I'm back at square one where I don't know what's going on with me."

The Married... with Children star announced in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with MS a few months before. She made her first public appearance following the news when she attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November 2022.

She got emotional in the second part of the podcast as she outlined the devastating impact of her health struggles.

"I lost everything. I lost my job. I lost - I'm sorry. What do you say to someone who's been living with this for six years - God, I'm so sorry - because it stopped my life," she told Jamie-Lynn, who has MS.

Christina pointed out that she still has to use a wheelchair when she goes to the doctor's office and can't walk from her car to the room.

"Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don't have MS.' Nothing magical happened," she added.

She admitted she is now unsure of her place in the MS community as she feels like she "let everybody down".

"It's this weird feeling because I became this - you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f**king reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don't have a reason and it's very unnerving and it's very confusing for me," she candidly shared.

The Emmy-winning actress had been on a hiatus from the podcast since March, when she was hospitalised amid her health battle. She was discharged from the hospital after a four-month stay and took more time off to "process" the news.

MS is a chronic autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.