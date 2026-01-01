Dylan Sprouse reveals he and twin Cole are 'children of incest'

Dylan Sprouse has revealed that he and his twin brother, Cole, are "children of incest".

He discovered the news using the genealogy programme Ancestry.

"I've found a lot of family members, weirdly, who I never met, because my dad's side of the family is pretty fractured. I started to talk to them, compare and contrast," Sprouse explained on the latest episode of his Wildmen Podcast.

Sprouse learned that the two sides of his family were joined together by marriage in California during the Gold Rush in the 1800s.

"And then, they diverged, and then they married again with my mom and my dad, like, last generation," the Neglected star revealed.

Sprouse further explained that he "started to get suspicious" about his family tree after finding out that his father's uncles were identical twins.

"I'd only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom's side of the family," the Aftermath actor mused. "We had seven sets of twins in four generations. Which is crazy.

"Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest."

The Sprouse twins rose to fame as child actors, with their most notable roles being in the hit Disney Channel comedy series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Last month, Sprouse and his wife, model Barbara Palvin, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sylvie.

"She's smiling and laughing at my jokes," Sprouse told E! News. "Which is all a dad can really dream of."