Adrianne Curry slams Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret debut

Adrianne Curry has blasted Victoria's Secret for using Kylie Jenner in its latest show.

The inaugural America's Next Top Model winner made the comments during a livestream on X, noting, "Nothing against Kylie Jenner, you're not a f**king model."

"I don't know why they put her in the mega bra," Curry added, referencing the $50 million (£37 million) diamond-studded fantasy bra worn by the reality star on the runway.

"That's for the belle of the ball," she continued. "That is for the top Victoria's Secret Angel. "That is like winning homecoming queen, and they just give it to Jenner."

Curry was so incensed by Jenner's inclusion in the show, she called the iconic lingerie brand "a joke".

"In 2010, I would say Victoria's Secret meant something," she insisted. "Now it's meaningless."

The TV personality also blasted the brand's commitment to inclusivity among its models.

"I could literally pull up missing an arm and a leg, and they'd be like, 'Oh my God, yes, she's perfect.' How did I qualify? 'You're missing limbs.' Oh, so virtuous. There's no skill," she raged.

Jenner turned heads when she stepped out at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles for the annual fashion parade, which also featured former Victoria's Secret Angels Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Jenner walked the runway in the Fantasy Bra, white satin underwear, a sheer white skirt, and white feathered angel wings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder called it the "best day ever" on Instagram, while her sister, Kim Kardashian, declared it "just perfect".

The first Fantasy Bra was worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1996, with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr and Lais Ribeiro wearing the gemstone-encrusted garment at later events.