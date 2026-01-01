Andrew Garfield to be honoured at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Andrew Garfield is set to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Amazing Spider-Man star will join film critic Leonard Maltin for an on-stage conversation to reflect on his decades-long career.

"Andrew Garfield has long since proven himself to critics and audiences alike," Maltin announced in a statement sharing the news of the award.

"It's no simple matter to balance a career between mainstream Hollywood movies and challenging director-driven projects, but he has done exactly that and done it well."

Garfield has previously garnered two Academy Award nominations for Hacksaw Ridge in 2016 and Tick, Tick... Boom! in 2022. He has won a Golden Globe and Tony Award, and earned an Emmy nomination for Under the Banner of Heaven.

He will next hit the big screen in the upcoming Artificial, playing OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 to celebrate an individual who has enriched culture through their work in film. It was renamed the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015.

Garfield joins a lineup of past recipients that includes Adam Sandler, Angelina Jolie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr, Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Sean Penn, Clint Eastwood and Peter Jackson.

The Maltin Modern Master Award will be presented at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on 6 February 2027.