Taika Waititi opens up on marriage: 'You've got to put the time in'

Taika Waititi has opened up on his marriage to Rita Ora, explaining "you get used to being alone".

The Thor: Ragnarok director revealed that hectic work schedules mean he and his pop star wife Rita Ora have to make a special effort to see each other.

"We really just try to not spend too much time apart," Taika, 51, told Australian outlet Woman's Day Magazine in an interview to promote his new film, Klara and the Sun. "It's a very difficult thing when you've both got careers and you're travelling around trying to play catch-up around the world."

The pair is so busy, he explained, their benchmark of too much time apart is "a few weeks" and he and Rita, 35, had decided to make the relationship a priority amidst all their other duties.

"We make a real effort to not let it go longer than a few weeks," he said. "Otherwise, it just becomes a hassle. You start getting used to being alone and that's not great. One thing we've both learned is that you've got to put the time in."

Taika added that Rita, who was born in Kosovo but raised in Britain, had begun to view his home country of New Zealand as "a big resort".

"She loves it at home," he shared. "She comes down (to the Southern Hemisphere) and treats New Zealand like a big resort. She chills out, does nothing and really enjoys just having that downtime... New Zealand's a place where people instantly feel at home and just relax."