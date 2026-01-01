Roseanne Barr admits to crushing on Randy Quaid

Roseanne Barr has admitted she harbours a major crush on her Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable co-star Randy Quaid.

The comedian joked she was so in love with her Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable co-star, she wished he "would leave his wife".

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new comeback comedy series, Roseanne, 73, quipped that despite the fact Randy, 76, has been happily married to his wife Evi since 1989, she was ready for him to wed her instead.

"I'm in love with him and I wish he would leave his wife and marry me," she said.

Roseanne added she had gone so far as to write extra kissing scenes for herself and Randy, who plays her romantic interest in the new sitcom.

"I enjoyed making out with him so much that I wrote extra scenes where we would make out," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose reflected with some bitterness on her May 2018 ousting from the Roseanne sitcom reboot, The Conners, May 2018 after she posted a racist tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.

"They decided to kill me with opioids because in the first episode of that, Dan and Roseanne are kind of making a drug deal," she recalled.

"I really wanted to talk about the opioid crisis in our country. So they killed me with an opioid overdose. Wow, I'm really grateful that they didn't have me robbing an orphanage or raping some kids. That was a nice way to kill America's mom. Drug overdose."

Roseanne also explained she had reached out to Elon Musk in hopes he might help finance the independently produced new series, without success.

"I don't know why he hasn't called me or returned my calls," she said. "I mean, of all people on Earth, I'm the one he should call, but I don't know."