Glenn Close recovering from hip replacement surgery

Glenn Close has assured fans she is "feeling great" after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Last week, the Damages actress sparked concern when she was photographed using a cane.

But in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Close shared that she had recently had surgery on her left hip.

"I wanted to hop on and thank you for all your love and explain why I'm using a cane. I had a complete hip replacement after finding out that my left hip was in really bad shape," she began. "My whole thing right now is to keep myself in running order so that I can really leap into whatever challenges come my way."

Close went on to joke that she's "hobbling around" with the cane for now but hopefully won't need it for much longer.

The Fatal Attraction star is due to attend the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in London later this month and then will return to New York City to do promo for the second season of the Hulu legal drama, All's Fair.

"I hope to be fully present for all of that and maybe not running around or going up mountains, but at least I'll be my good old self!" the 79-year-old exclaimed. "Love to everyone. Don't worry, I'm feeling great! I have my wonderful, wonderful family around me, and I look forward to all the adventures to come. Love to everyone. Bye!"

In the accompanying caption, Close added: "A needed explanation. Love to all."

All's Fair is set to premiere on 4 November, while The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to open in cinemas on 20 November.