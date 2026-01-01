Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to sexual offences

Noel Clarke has pleaded not guilty to several sexual offences.

The British actor appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women.

The former Doctor Who actor is next scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 18 November.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that they had authorised the charges against Clarke, 50, last month.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so," said Bethan David, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London, at the time.

"We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations."

The charges came as a result of an investigation which was carried out by detectives in 2025.

A man, in his 40s at the time, was first arrested in connection with the investigation on 25 September last year. After a file of evidence was submitted by detectives to the CPS, the organisation authorised the charges.

Clarke received critical acclaim for writing and starring in the 2006 crime drama Kidulthood. He also wrote, directed and starred in the sequels Adulthood and Brotherhood. He is best known for playing Mickey Smith on Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010.