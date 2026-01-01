Cole Sprouse reacts to twin brother Dylan Sprouse calling them 'children of incest'

Cole Sprouse has responded to his twin brother Dylan Sprouse describing them as "children of incest".

During the latest episode of his Wildmen podcast on Tuesday, Dylan revealed what he had learned about his family tree using the genealogy program Ancestry and concluded his tale by claiming that the former child stars "are children of incest".

Hours later, Cole took to Instagram to joke about the "clickbait" headlines his brother generated with his comments.

He shared a news post on his Instagram Stories that read, "Dylan Sprouse says he & brother Cole are 'children of incest'."

Underneath, the Riverdale star quipped, "No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10am."

Hours earlier, Dylan shared the same post on his Stories and joked, "Ngl (not gonna lie) they cooked with this headline... printing this out and hanging it over the communal family bed."

In the podcast episode, Dylan explained that he learned the two sides of his family were joined together by marriage in California during the Gold Rush in the 1800s.

"And then, they diverged, and then they married again with my mom and my dad, like, last generation," the Neglected star revealed.

The 34-year-old "started to get suspicious" about his family tree after finding out that his father's uncles were identical twins.

"I'd only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom's side of the family," the actor mused. "We had seven sets of twins in four generations... because it's the same family!"

Meanwhile, Cole also took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to clarify that he was not Dylan and not married to Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin.

"It's that time of the year again where I get tagged in Victoria's Secret content cause people still don't know who married Barbara," he joked over a selfie, days after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.