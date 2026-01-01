Jacob Elordi to narrate audiobook for co-star Eric Dane's posthumous memoir

Jacob Elordi will narrate the audiobook version of his late co-star Eric Dane's posthumous memoir.

The Australian actor, who played Dane's son in the TV series Euphoria, will serve as the primary narrator of his upcoming autobiography, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, set for posthumous release on 3 November.

A representative for Penguin Random House confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Elordi reads the majority of the audiobook.

In addition, journalist Maria Shriver, whose imprint The Open Field is releasing the memoir, will narrate the "Dear Reader" chapter, which she wrote herself.

Elordi played Nate Jacobs alongside Dane as his father, Cal Jacobs, in Euphoria between 2019 and earlier this year, when the show concluded after three seasons.

Dane revealed he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025, and he returned to the Euphoria set days later. He appeared in two episodes, with creator Sam Levinson changing the script to account for Dane's real-life physical symptoms.

He died in February this year, aged 53.

After his death, Shriver paid tribute on social media, praising the "heroic" actor for lifting the lid on what it was like to live with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

"I was honored he chose my publishing imprint to publish his memoir. He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of," she wrote at the time. "Godspeed, Eric. It was an honor to know you, and we will honor your story."

Elordi, who does not use social media, has not publicly commented on Dane's death.