Zazie Beetz expecting first child

Zazie Beetz has revealed she is expecting her first child.

At the premiere of her Apple TV series Nocturne in New York City on Tuesday night, the Atlanta actress displayed her growing baby bump.

Zazie was joined on the red carpet by her husband, actor-writer David Rysdahl.

Representatives for the Deadpool 2 star have not yet commented on the happy news.

Zazie, 35, and David started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2023.

While the pair rarely speak about their personal lives, in an interview for the New York Daily News in February 2022, David opened up about starting their production company, Sleepy Poppy.

"Zazie and I both grew up in the industry, kind of approaching it collaboratively. Sometimes as an actor you come in, do a job, and it's over. There's so much more on that bone. I want to be in the editing room. I want to help put it together beforehand," the 39-year-old said at the time. "She and I started coming into it as producers and saying, 'Can we support the voices that we care about?' Can we create the stories and have a little bit more room at the table to be a part of that? That's kind of what the impetus was behind it."

Zazie is currently promoting Nocturne, in which she plays FBI agent Saga Bauer.

The crime drama, co-starring Liev Schreiber, Stephen Graham, and Chrissy Metz, is set to premiere on 30 October.

The Easy actress has also been working on the upcoming legal thriller, Discretion, which also features Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman. The series is expected to premiere next year.