Glee reboot given the go-ahead

Glee is officially making a comeback.

Executives at Disney+ and Hulu announced on Wednesday that they are officially reviving the hit musical TV show and ordering a reboot series.

The official Glee, Disney+, and Hulu Instagram pages shared a collaborative post celebrating the news.

"It's official, Glee is returning," read the post, along with the caption: "Currently gleeking out!"

Speculation about a reboot had been growing after show creator Ryan Murphy revealed he had "just finished" a script in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month.

"I just finished the script an hour ago," he told the outlet. "So, we have a script. Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and I, who wrote the first two seasons, have written something."

While it's not confirmed if any of the original stars will return, Murphy has hinted that he had "been in touch" with original cast members.

"I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea," he shared.

Glee, which ran from 2009 until 2015, followed the travails of singing coach Will Schuester, played by Matthew Morrison, and his misfit choir The Glee Club at William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio. At its peak, the show pulled in up to 13 million weekly viewers.

It also starred Lea Michele, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Dianna Agron and their late co-stars Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling.

The release date for the Glee reboot has not been announced.