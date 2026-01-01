Andrew Shue announces engagement to Marilee Fiebig

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have announced their engagement.

The news comes after their respective exes, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, tied the knot last month.

The wedding took place nearly four years after their romance scandal rocked the set of the popular American morning TV show Good Morning America.

The former GMA co-hosts faced immense scrutiny in 2022 when they were photographed holding hands while married to Shue and Fiebig respectively.

After the scandal erupted, Fiebig and Shue developed a friendship that later turned romantic. They dated for three years before getting engaged earlier this year.

"I don't know how it happened, but there's a happy ending," Shue, who starred as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place, told People magazine. He shared that they had got to know each other "in a time when we both needed a friend".

"You don't know how you meet the person who's right for you," he explained. "It just happened. And you can say how it's just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself."