Lea Michele returns for Glee reboot as Rachel Berry - report

Lea Michele is returning to the role that launched her career.

Variety reports that the star will reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the reboot of Ryan Murphy's musical dramedy series, Glee.

The outlet credits multiple sources as having confirmed the news, with one sharing, "She's in."

The news comes after Michele told E! News several weeks ago that she'd be happy to join a Glee reboot.

"I love Glee. I will always love Glee," she shared. "I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me... I will follow Ryan wherever he goes."

Two of Michele's Glee castmates, Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, and Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, have posted to social media indicating their own returns.

For six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015, Michele led the cast as the precocious, arrogant and talented Berry. On screen and off, she dated Glee Club peer Finn Hudson, played by Cory Monteith, before the actor's death from a heroin overdose in 2013.

Michele was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her work on Glee.

She was a seasoned Broadway performer prior to joining the cast of Glee, and in 2022, joined the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl revival as Fanny Brice.