Ty Burrell onboarded to star in Coach reboot

Ty Burrell is developing a new take on the hit 1990s sitcom Coach.

The Modern Family star is attached as an exec producer on the reboot, which is being touted as a starring vehicle for Burrell should it go to series, Deadline reports.

The logline for the new TV show reads, "A legendary coach returns home to Minnesota to rebuild his alma mater's basketball programme and reconnect with his community."

The original sports comedy aired over nine seasons from 1989 to 1997, and starred Craig T Nelson as college football coach Hayden Fox at the fictional Minnesota State University. Jerry Van Dyke, Bill Fagerbakke and Shelley Fabares also starred.

A previous 13-episode revival of the show with Nelson and Fagerbakke was proposed in 2015 but never got off the ground.

Burrell is best known for playing Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, a role for which he won two Emmys. When that show ended after 11 seasons in 2020, he voiced the character of Jack Harris in Duncanville for 39 episodes alongside Amy Poehler and Riki Lindhome.

His films include Finding Dory, Mr Peabody & Sherman, Dawn of the Dead and Muppets Most Wanted.