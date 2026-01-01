Teri Hatcher makes debut as Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada musical

Teri Hatcher has made her debut in The Devil Wears Prada musical.

The former Desperate Housewives star took her opening bow as Miranda Priestly during curtain call on Tuesday night at the Dominion Theatre in London.

Hatcher replaced her former Housewives co-star Vanessa Williams, who originated the role in the West End production of the musical and has led the show for the past two years.

Hatcher will play Miranda Priestly for a limited run until 6 February 2027.

"I've been fortunate enough to play some pretty formidable women throughout my career, but very few can compare to Miranda Priestly," she relayed in a statement back when her casting was announced.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining The Devil Wears Prada in the West End. Miranda is intelligent, commanding, and has a glorious way of putting you in your place while being funny at the same time. These are the kinds of roles one loves to play."

Hatcher is no stranger to musical theatre after starring in the US national tour of Cabaret. She recently played Morticia Addams in a Los Angeles production of The Addams Family.

The Devil Wears Prada features original music from Elton John. It also stars Mamma Mia! alum Stevie Doc as Andy; Taila Halford as Emily; and Laurence Olivier Award winner Matt Henry as Nigel.