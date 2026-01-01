Kid Cudi to write, direct and star in Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic

Kid Cudi has announced he will write, direct and star in a Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Cudi shared several photos of himself in character as the iconic American artist, who died in 1988 at the age of 27.

"For years people have asked me about playing Jean-Michel Basquiat in a film. But no project actually came to be," the Day 'n' Nite rapper wrote.

"This year, I finally said f**k it, Ima write it myself. Did a wardrobe test, got a wig made. But I wanted to tease what we been cooking a bit. This one I'm so proud of and excited about," he continued.

"To write a film about someone who existed was a challenge, but it was a welcome one. A lot of research, books, talks with people that knew him. This film will be a love letter to Jean, the '80s and NY city.

"Jean has inspired me all throughout my career, and it will be the biggest honour to tell his story in a way we haven't seen before. This one's for all those dreamers out there."

Besides his success as a musician, Cudi has also earned his acting chops with roles in films such as Need for Speed, Two Night Stand, Entourage, and Don't Look Up.

He will make his feature directorial debut with the drama Doe, which began production earlier this year, and in which he also stars.

He is then set to direct the horror thriller Wrong Number, in which he is billed to star alongside Barbie Ferreira.