Tom Cruise to receive Life Achievement Award from AFI

Tom Cruise is set to receive a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute.

The 64-year-old actor will be celebrated at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 24, 2027, when friends and collaborators will gather to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon.

Kathleen Kennedy, the chair of the American Film Institute's board of trustees, said in a statement: "Tom Cruise is a global icon.

"As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together. That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world.

"It is AFI’s honour to present him with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award."

Tom's films have collectively grossed nearly $13 billion worldwide.

The acclaimed actor is a three-time Oscar nominee and he has starred in a host of big-budget projects, including Jerry Maguire, Risky Business, Minority Report, and Magnolia, as well as the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises.

Despite his fame and success, Tom recently explained that he's always chasing a new "dream".

The actor has enjoyed huge success in his career, but he's constantly chasing fresh challenges, describing himself as "an all-in kind of guy".

He told GQ magazine: "Life, I’m coming right at it. It’s coming at me and I’m coming right at it.

"I am not a halfway kind of person. I’m just not. And I never want to be like: 'You hit that peak.' There’s always a new dream.

"You’re asking me about being 64. I’m going, there’s so much life, and there’s always another dream. I think that a person without a dream, they’ve decided not to live."

Tom believes he looks at life in a different way to most people.

The actor shared: "I see life in a different way. I see it in a way of stories.

"I don’t see life in that way. I see life — yeah. It’s something where I see possibilities. I see future. Yeah. I don’t look at life like that. There’s so many things that I enjoy and like doing and I’m interested in. So that’s how I see life."

Tom looks to learn from history, but he refused to live "in the past".

The Mission: Impossible star - who was previously married to movie stars Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes - explained: "I look back to evaluate how I can do things better. Where I’m going, 'What worked and what didn’t work?'

"I can look back at things in a joyful way. I’m looking at history. I’m looking at what worked previously. We’re now going back to older lenses, and we’re looking at how do we get that look and how do we get this today and where are we moving forward? I’m not someone who lives in the past."