Amanda Seyfried confirms involvement in Jennifer's Body sequel

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed she will be involved in the upcoming Jennifer's Body sequel.

Earlier this month, the original film's screenwriter Diablo Cody, who has written the sequel, revealed that they were making the follow-up to the 2009 comedy-horror "imminently". However, she did not divulge whether Seyfried or Megan Fox would be returning.

In an interview with WWD published on Wednesday, the Mean Girls actress confirmed she will be making the sequel next year.

"The Jennifer's Body sequel is definitely on my calendar for next year because I love that team," she said. "It was such a special experience, and I think we have a good shot at making something just as special."

In the original film, Fox played the titular Jennifer, a demonically possessed high school student who goes on a killing spree, and Seyfried portrayed her nerdy best friend Needy. The movie was a commercial failure but has since become a cult classic.

In July, a listing in Production Weekly revealed that the sequel would be filming in Vancouver, Canada this month. Seyfried and Fox were listed as the stars, and the original director Karyn Kusama was named as the filmmaker, alongside Cody as the writer. These details were never officially confirmed, and Seyfried's comment suggests production has been delayed until next year.

Seyfried, Fox, and Kusama had all expressed interest in the sequel in press interviews.

Cody teased the film's imminent shoot during a recent appearance on the Petticoat Revolution podcast.

"One fun thing - I can't talk about it too much - but you know we're doing a sequel to this movie, like imminently, and I felt like in the new movie, I was able to explore even more about why Jennifer is sympathetic and what she's been through," she said. "And there is absolutely, to me, a loneliness and a poignancy to that character that people don't always recognise."