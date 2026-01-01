Chris Pratt assures fans Star-Lord will return in future Marvel movies

Chris Pratt has confirmed that his character Star-Lord will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

The Jurassic World actor, who last appeared as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has confirmed that fans will see the superhero in the MCU again, as he has been taking "hard action" to orchestrate Star-Lord's return.

"I have a great relationship with (Marvel Co-Presidents) Kevin (Feige) and Lou (D'Esposito), and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise," said Pratt on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast.

"So yeah, you'll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I'm not at liberty to say when that's going to be, but he's not going anywhere."

Pratt made his Marvel debut in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and has subsequently returned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At the end of the latter film, on-screen text during the credits promised that Star-Lord would return.

Earlier this year, the Parks and Recreation star revealed that he pitched to Feige his "really strong vision" for Star-Lord's next story.

"I'm happy to do anything they want me to do and will," he shared on the Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it's f**king great.

"I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know? And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that."

It remains to be seen if Pratt will appear in Marvel's next movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in cinemas on 18 December.