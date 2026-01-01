Matthew Perry's sister recalls Friends' cast final goodbye at private funeral

Matthew Perry's sister has shared the moment the cast of Friends said their final goodbye to the late actor at his funeral.

Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, died at the age of 54 on 28 October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

His sister, Mia Bowick, has opened up about his "harrowing" funeral in the upcoming Netflix three-part docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry.

She recalled the moment the cast of Friends said a final goodbye to the late star.

"I hadn't seen them in easily 20 years. (Jennifer) Aniston was the first one of them to come up to me and give me a huge hug. But, they all did," Bowick said, adding, "And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying."

None of the Friends actors or Perry's other family members have participated in the new documentary, which explores his rise to fame, time on the hit sitcom and relationships, while revealing his long-term struggle with drug use and his attempts to get sober.

The Friends actors, who include Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, were asked to participate in the documentary but decided not to.

"I know the Friends actors love Matthew, and grieve Matthew. We did ask them if they would participate, and they decided not to," Mary Robertson, the director of the Netflix documentary told Page Six.

The three-part docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry will premiere on Netflix on 27 October.