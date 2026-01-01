Charli xcx ‘lands role in Martin Scorsese’s chilling new horror film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’

Charli xcx is said to be taking her Hollywood ambitions a step further after reportedly landing a secret role in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming psychological horror film, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The British pop star, 34, is understood to have joined the cast of What Happens at Night, the latest project from Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, 83.

According to Variety, Charli will make a cameo appearance in the Gothic thriller, which follows an American married couple travelling to a small European town to adopt a baby.

The film, produced by Apple and StudioCanal, also stars Leonardo, 51, Jennifer, 36, Mads Mikkelsen, 60, Patricia Clarkson, 66, and Jared Harris, 65.

A source told Variety Charli has a cameo in the film, although details of her character have not been disclosed. Representatives for Charli, Apple and StudioCanal did not immediately respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

The casting news comes as the singer continues to expand her film career following the international success of her 2024 album Brat, which became a defining pop-cultural phenomenon and inspired the widely discussed “brat summer” trend.

Charli, whose hits include 360, Von dutch, Apple and Guess, has increasingly moved into acting and film production while continuing to release music.

Among her recent projects is The Moment, a satirical mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, which explores the commercial success and cultural impact of Brat.

The film uses a fictionalised version of Charli’s experiences to examine the music industry, celebrity branding and the pressures surrounding a successful pop album.

Her involvement in What Happens at Night would mark another high-profile addition to a growing screen career, with the singer having appeared in seven films over the past two years, according to Variety.

The new project also reunites Martin with Leonardo, one of his most frequent collaborators.

The pair previously worked together on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Their most recent collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon, was released in 2023 and received 10 Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

Jennifer, who won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook and is also known for playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, will appear opposite Leonardo in the new film.

The two previously starred together in the 2021 Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay.

What Happens at Night is described as a Gothic psychological horror story in which the couple’s attempts to adopt a child become increasingly unsettling.

As they struggle to complete the adoption, they begin questioning their own identities and understanding of their relationship.

Charli’s precise involvement remains undisclosed, with no details yet released about the character she will play.

Her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, also features a connection to Martin, who appears on the cover alongside musician John Cale, 84, and fashion designer Marc Jacobs, 63.

The three figures represent the different creative industries that have influenced Charli’s recent work.

The singer is currently completing the American leg of her tour, with a final performance scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas before European dates begin in February.

A release date for What Happens at Night has not yet been announced.