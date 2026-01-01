Donald Trump blasts LeBron James for disrespecting US national anthem

President Donald Trump has accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States.

The blast came after the basketball star appeared to continue his warmups while the national anthem played before his team's season opener against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

James, in his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, was lined up alongside teammates and appeared to practice a golf swing and jump shot during The Star-Spangled Banner.

"I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a total disgrace," Trump said of James in a social media post sharing the video.

"LeBron James should apologise to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

Trump and James have been critical of each other for years, occasionally trading public swipes.

The public conflict started in 2017 when Trump rescinded a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors NBL team after star player Stephen Curry publicly stated that he didn't want to go. Trump's actions prompted James to call him "a bum" on Twitter.

James has also remarked about the President, "He doesn't understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn't understand that, and that's what makes me more sick than anything."