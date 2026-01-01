Charli XCX to make cameo in Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night

Charli XCX has a small role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie, What Happens at Night.

Variety reports that the pop star has a cameo in the Oscar-winning director's latest project, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Described as a Gothic psychological horror film, the production follows an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby, but "as they struggle to claim their child, the less they seem to know about themselves".

Charli's part in the film is being kept under wraps. She joins a cast that also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris.

The collaboration comes after the Brat singer featured Scorsese on the cover of her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, which was released on 24 July.

The black-and-white cover photo also featured John Cale representing music and Marc Jacobs representing fashion.

The musician has been making a name for herself in the film world as of late, appearing in seven features over the past two years. She is currently wrapping up her tour in the US, with the final show of the leg in Las Vegas on Friday before she heads to Europe in February.

What Happens at Night marks Scorsese's follow-up to 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, which also starred DiCaprio and was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

A release date has not yet been set.