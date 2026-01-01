Duchess of Sussex's father investigated over alleged child abuse images

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly being investigated for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The news comes after his son allegedly discovered hundreds of images among his belongings, The Sun newspaper reports.

Markle was reported to police by Thomas Markle Jnr, who claims he found the material in storage boxes left behind at his father's former home in the Philippines, according to the outlet.

Markle Jnr told investigators he discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of images, including photographs and videos stored on electronic devices and computer hard drives.

Philippine authorities have reportedly launched an investigation.

Markle Jnr told The Sun he was horrified by the discovery and felt compelled to contact police.

"When I found this material I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad," he shared. "I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."

The outlet reported that the FBI had confirmed receiving the contents of Markle Jnr's affidavit.

Markle Snr, a retired television lighting director, previously lived in the Philippines but returned to the US in May after suffering a blood clot that led to the amputation of his left leg.

He is reportedly living in a nursing and rehabilitation centre in Florida.

There has been a longstanding estrangement between Markle Snr and his daughter, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with whom he has reportedly had no contact since 2018.