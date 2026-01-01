Julia Roberts pays tribute to 'shining light' Tom Skerritt

Julia Roberts has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star, Tom Skerritt.

The film and TV actor died of natural causes at his home in Seattle on Wednesday. He was 93.

Following the sad news, Roberts posted a throwback photo to Instagram showing herself and her Steel Magnolias co-star at an event in the late 1980s.

"A shining light of a gentle man. RIP," she wrote in the caption.

In addition, Lauren Holly honoured her Picket Fences co-star with a heartfelt message.

"I adored Tom Skerritt. I was lucky enough to work with him on more than one project, but the first was Picket Fences," the actress, who portrayed Maxine Stewart, reflected. "He was our leader. His example made those years such a joy and we all loved and respected him so much. He cared deeply for his family - both the one at home and the one at work. He cared deeply for his planet, and all of its inhabitants. He had a huge impact on my life, and so many memories I have of him include sharing fits of crippling laughter. Rest easy my friend. I will think of you often."

Skerritt played Sheriff Jimmy Brock on Picket Fences from 1992 until 1996. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993 for his performance.

And Kathy Baker, who took on the role of Jill Brock on Picket Fences, expressed her condolences to Skerritt's family too.

"My heart is broken to hear of the passing of dear, lovely, loving, Tom, my TV husband, my partner, my darling friend," she said in a statement to People. "He taught me so much during our four years on Picket Fences. I couldn't have asked for a more gracious and kind actor to work with, and it was very special to share with him the incredible run of the show."

Skerritt was also known for his appearances in movies such as 1979's Alien, 1986's Top Gun, and 1992's A River Runs Through It. His final film role was in the 2025 western drama, Broke.