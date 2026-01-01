Tom Hanks sets Broadway return with play This World of Tomorrow

Tom Hanks is set to return to Broadway for the first time in 14 years.

On Thursday, producers announced that the Oscar-winning actor will appear in the new play, This World of Tomorrow, for a limited run beginning in fall 2027.

Directed by Kenny Leon and based on a series of short stories by Hanks, the production will also feature Kelli O'Hara.

"In this electrifying new time-travel romance, it's the end of the 21st century, and Bert Allenberry is determined to change his future by returning to the past," a synopsis reads. "When Bert journeys back-again, and again, and again-to one remarkable day at the 1939 New York World's Fair in Queens, he discovers that the future is shaped not by technology, but by the choices we make for love."

Previously, Hanks received a Tony Award nomination for his starring role in Nora Ephron's 2013 play Lucky Guy. The 70-year-old has not yet commented on his return to Broadway.

However, Leon promised fans that the play will be worth the wait.

"I'm so excited to continue this work on this amazing new American play," he enthused. "There's no time like the present to further explore this story of love and time travel from (James) Glossman and Hanks. More than anything, I look forward to even more audiences who will have the chance to witness the onstage chemistry of Kelli O'Hara and Tom Hanks."

Complete cast and creative team details will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Hanks has a number of film projects in the works, including war film Greyhound 2, and Marielle Heller's sports comedy, The Comebacker.

Co-starring Callum Turner, Patricia Clarkson, and Amy Madigan, The Comebacker is set to be released in July 2027.