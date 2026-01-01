Chris Pratt issues huge update on Star-Lord's future

Chris Pratt has reassured Marvel fans they will see Star-Lord "again".

The 47-year-old actor last played Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was released in 2023, and it stated in the post-credits: "Legendary Star-Lord Will Return."

While a return is yet to come to fruition, Pratt has teased a "really exciting" update for fans, insisting talks are underway with Kevin Feige - president of Marvel Studios - and Marvel co-president Louis D’Esposito about his character re-appearing at some point.

Speaking on The Playlist podcast, The Bingeworthy, he said: "I have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise.

"So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere."

In 2023, Pratt insisted he would struggle to play Star-Lord away from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Asked about returning alongside a different cast, Chris told ComicBook.com: "That's so daunting. That's the reason not do it. I think it would have... it's so elegant and perfect right now with the three films and so to think of moving forward, it's really hard and without James (Gunn), I don't know that would work. I'm open to it, but man, I don't know."

Chris previously revealed that he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel movies after he missed out on roles in Thor and other blockbusters.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he explained: "I auditioned for them all. I had a rough run with Marvel.

"I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor - but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback.

"Usually, they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like, 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.' "