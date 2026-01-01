Amanda Seyfried joins Sharon Stone in Martha & Muhammad

Amanda Seyfried is set to star opposite Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone in Martha & Muhammad.

The Oscar nominee is joining the upcoming comedy, which marks Youssef's feature directorial debut, Deadline reports.

Youssef is directing from his own script.

According to The Playlist, the story follows a wealthy, white, widowed New York socialite, played by Sharon Stone, who develops an unexpected relationship with a much younger Muslim man, played by Youssef. The film explores themes of class, religion, immigration and age gaps. Other plot and character details are being kept under wraps for now.

The Mamma Mia! star recently wrapped production on the musical feature Octet, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and premiered her indie drama, The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

In a recent interview with WWD, the Mean Girls star explained that she will be prioritising projects that shoot near her New York home following her separation from actor Thomas Sadoski, the father of her two children.

"Things that shoot in New York, in New Jersey - that's very important," she said. "If it's shooting in Spain, we're not going to do it, because right now, the kids are a specific age, and my ex-husband's working, and I just want us all to be within the neighbourhood of each other to keep things feeling safe and cosy. It definitely, definitely filters a lot for sure."

In addition to Martha & Muhammad, Seyfried's upcoming projects include a sequel to her 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body.