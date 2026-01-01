Chrishell Stause reveals lawyers will be watching next season of Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause has revealed that her lawyers will be watching the tenth season of Selling Sunset to make sure nobody defames her.

The TV personality, who quit the real estate reality show after nine seasons last year, will not be watching the next season - but her legal team will be doing so on her behalf.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chrishell fired off a warning to her former co-stars, stating that she will sue if they defame her on the show.

"I hope they have an amazing season. I'll have lawyers let me know if there's like defamation, but I feel like, to be honest with you, if you love something, let it go," she said. "I had a good time with that show. It brought me a lot of really amazing things. I want (the cast) to go on and do their thing. It's not for me. So, I really wish it the best."

Chrishell then warned, "That being said, don't defame me. I will sue you," with a laugh.

The former soap actress had been a main cast member of the show since its debut in 2019. After the ninth season aired on Netflix in October 2025, she revealed that she was leaving the series.

"I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially," she told Bustle at the time. "I'm lucky to have other forms of employment, because it's no longer good for my mental health."

Selling Sunset's tenth season will see the return of original cast member Christine Quinn. Its air date has yet to be announced.