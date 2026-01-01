Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster addresses Adam Brody's 'free Palestine' comments

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster has addressed the show's leading man Adam Brody's support of "a free Palestine".

The actress, writer and showrunner explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she disagreed with The O.C. star's comments, but he was entitled to a different opinion.

"You know, it's complicated. I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing," Foster said. "While I love Adam, I also disagree with him. And that's okay."

Nobody Wants This, which is now in its third season, follows Brody's rabbi Noah and his relationship with Kristen Bell's Joanne, who is not Jewish. The show is inspired by Foster's experience converting to Judaism before marrying her husband Simon Tikhman.

Foster noted that she wants the comedy series to show "positive representation of Jewish people" at a time of great division.

"I think that as the creator of the show, all I can say is that I want our Jewish fans to know that I see you and I hear you and I understand how you feel," she continued. "And the show has always been and always will be a love letter to Judaism. That is why I made this show. It's because of how beautiful of an experience I've had becoming Jewish and being a Jewish person, and sitting here right now at this time in the world where there is almost zero positive representation of Jewish people, I think it's so important to have that."

She added, "That being said, everyone is entitled to a different opinion than me. I can just tell you what I created this show for, what the intention of the show is."

Brody sparked debate last month when he publicly expressed his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict for the first time.

"Put me down as thinking it's a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine," he told GQ.

The third season of Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.