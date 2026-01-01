Callum Turner and Jack Lowden reach James Bond screen test round - report

Callum Turner and Jack Lowden have reportedly reached the last stage of the James Bond audition process.

The One Night Only actor and Slow Horses star are reportedly part of a small group of actors who will imminently screen test for the coveted 007 role.

According to multiple U.S. trade publications, the screen test round will be taking place in London as early as Friday and continue into next week.

Sources told Deadline that at least four actors received screen test offers, and three of the four finalists expected to test are Turner, Lowden and The Crown actor Josh O'Connor.

Amazon officials declined to comment on the speculation and referred to their earlier statement, which read, "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the screen tests would be comprehensive and involve three components: stunts, camera presence and dialogue.

Other actors previously connected to the role include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Jack O'Connell.

In August, Bond producer Amy Pascal indicated that the new Bond would be unveiled by the end of the year, and teased that the actor would be "really different" from his predecessor Daniel Craig.

The next film will be directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

It will follow 2021's No Time to Die, which marked Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.