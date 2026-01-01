Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood join cast of The Gentlemen's third season

Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood have joined the cast of The Gentlemen's upcoming third season.

The Lord of the Rings actor will reunite on the set of Guy Ritchie's crime comedy series, which is now in production in the U.K. and Morocco.

Other new additions include Robert Carlyle, Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine, Ed Speleers, Saffron Burrows and the rapper/actor Bugzy Malone.

The newcomers join returning cast members Theo James and Kaya Scodelario as Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass, as well as Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones and Maya Jama, among others.

Daniel Ings, who played Eddie's brother in the first two seasons, was not listed in Friday's announcement; neither was Giancarlo Esposito as American billionaire Stanley Johnston.

It had been widely rumoured that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would make her acting comeback in the third season, however, she was not named as a cast member. In addition, editors at Entertainment Weekly have confirmed she will not appear at all during the season.

The third season, which will feature eight 60-minute episodes, will follow Eddie and Susie as they try to build a casino in the Middle East.

To mark the start of production on Friday, James and Scodelario appeared in a teaser in which Eddie and Susie enjoyed a cup of tea together. The camera then rapidly zoomed out to reveal they were in a tent in the middle of the desert.

The second season of The Gentlemen debuted on Netflix in early September.