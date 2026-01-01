Prince William makes surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show

Prince William makes his debut appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

The Prince of Wales became the first member of the royal family to appear on the famous red sofa when he recorded the episode on Thursday, ahead of its broadcast in the U.K. on Friday night.

He appeared alongside actresses Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham and conservationist Robert Irwin, who are all involved in The Earthshot Prize, which William founded in 2020.

During the episode, the British royal revealed his love of Christopher Nolan films as he discussed what helps him switch off.

"I love getting immersed in deep-thinking films. I like action films too, but I like something a bit different. I'm a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does," he praised. "His films are fantastic - The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that. He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining."

He also divulged that The Celebrity Traitors is a big hit in his household, especially with his two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly," he said. "I saw (contestant) Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn't help but try - in the most appropriate way - to touch him to see what reaction I got from him. Turns out he was really jumpy!"

Elsewhere in the show, William shared that he wanted to be a policeman when he was younger and "went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ" but he "wasn't very good".

The Earthshot Prize is a global award given to five winners each year for their contributions towards environmentalism.

The episode, which also features Jorja Smith as a musical guest, airs in the U.K. on Friday night.