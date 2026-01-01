Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'deeply distressed' by allegations against father Thomas Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "deeply distressed" by the child pornography allegations against her father Thomas Markle.

On Thursday, Markle's son Thomas Markle Jr. told The Sun that he reported his father to the police and the FBI after allegedly discovering child pornography at his home in the Philippines.

Responding to the allegations in the statement to multiple outlets, Meghan said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

The former Suits actress then revealed that she was first made aware of "troubling and disturbing allegations" against her father in 2018 after a letter was sent to London's Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, explained that's why he has never met their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," she continued. "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

"Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

Thomas Sr., 82, denied the allegations on Friday, telling the Daily Mail that he "could never do what I'm being accused of".

"It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies," he added.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha defended their father to the same publication, insisting there is "no merit in these disgusting allegations".

According to Thomas Jr., he discovered four large boxes containing "hundreds, if not thousands" of child pornographic images at his father's property.

"When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad," he alleged. "I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years - but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."