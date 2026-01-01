Ghosts co-creator can't rule out further Button House outings after movie spinoff

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House star Mathew Baynton has insisted he “genuinely believed” it when he said the franchise was done back in 2023.

Mathew co-created the British sitcom, which tells the story of a woman who can see the dead former residents of the home she inherited from her distant aunt, and also starred in it as late poet Thomas Thorne - a role he reprised for the new movie spinoff.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Mathew was asked whether he thinks there could be more outings at Button House in the future, to which he insisted he can never be absolutely certain.

He said: “We've looked (people) in the eye and told (them): 'It's over. We're not coming back.’

“We genuinely believed it when we said it was the end of the show, and then we ended up having this idea for the film, and it brought us back.

“So, if we say 'that's it,' no one's going to believe us anyway – but I think it probably is."

Meanwhile, co-creator Laurence Rickard, who stars as Sir Humphrey Bone and the caveman Robin in the show and film, also said that further tales from the afterlife would depend on whether they warranted a new series or film.

He said: “If an idea comes up and it's irresistible and it's within this world. But equally, the next idea that feels right for all of us might be something completely different."

Their co-stars have also done little to dispel any speculation surrounding more Ghosts stories, with Lolly Adefope - who plays Katherine ‘Kitty’ Higham - telling the Radio Times on the red carpet at the premiere of the film that for her “the door’s always open”.

She said: “If they asked me to come back, I'm there, but if they decide no... I mean, they've said that before, so you can't trust what they say!"

The movie spin-off has received largely positive reviews from critics, with the Radio Times calling it “funny, heartfelt and very good-spirited”, while Empire praised its “non stop chuckles”.