Paul Bettany has 'never won an argument' with wife Jennifer Connelly

Paul Bettany has joked that he has "never won a single argument" against wife Jennifer Connelly.

During a recent appearance on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, the VisionQuest actor opened up about his relationship with the Labyrinth actress.

To begin, Paul teased that Jennifer should have been a "federal prosecutor".

"I've never won a single argument with her ever," he smiled. "Because she's brilliant at leaving space. And then, I say something so awful that the whole show becomes about that now. She's clever. She's really clever."

In addition, Paul reflected on the beginnings of their relationship, with him proposing shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 - despite them not even officially dating at the time. The pair had co-starred in the 2001 film, A Beautiful Mind.

"We kind of got together and we hadn't, we literally hadn't dated. We hadn't lived together. I mean it was the stuff of madness," the 55-year-old sighed. "So, I was shooting a film. I was shooting (2003 film) Master and Commander in Mexico, and I was coming back on the weekends to see her and then I went home to England to pack (so we could live together in New York)."

Elsewhere in the chat, Paul revealed that his parents, Anne Kettle and Thane Bettany, were originally not invited to the couple's nuptials in Scotland on 1 January 2003.

"I broke down at the end and I invited them. The idea was we'll get married and then we'll play (game) Twister and we did and we'll keep it really low-key, and nobody will know about it," he recalled. "And my dad, God bless him, he took pictures and sold them to the press, which is the most peak dad thing."

Paul is currently promoting VisionQuest. New episodes are now available on Disney+.