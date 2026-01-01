Man with knife arrested near set of Miami Vice '85

A man has been arrested near the Brooklyn set of Miami Vice '85.

Alex Perez, 23, of Brooklyn, was arrested just after 11 pm on Friday night amid accusations that he displayed a knife during a verbal dispute with another man in the area of Avenue N and McDonald Avenue, the New York City Police Department told AOL.

"The individual was then taken into custody without incident, and the knife was recovered," the NYPD shared.

Perez was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

At the time, Miami Vice '85, a reboot of the 1980s TV detective drama, was filming along McDonald Avenue. The upcoming film, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs and Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett, is inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the TV show.

According to the official synopsis, the movie will explore the "glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami".

The role of Ricardo Tubbs was originated by Philip Michael Thomas and later played by Jamie Foxx in the 2006 film. Sonny Crockett was previously played by Don Johnson in the original show, and Colin Farrell in the 2006 reboot.

The upcoming film also features Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Dominic Sessa, Andrew Schulz, Walton Goggins and Haley Lu Richardson.

Miami Vice '85 is scheduled to drop in cinemas on 19 May 2028.