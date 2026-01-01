Jessica Biel teases details of 7th Heaven reboot

Jessica Biel has explained how she wants to "modernise" the 7th Heaven reboot.

Nearly 20 years after we last saw the Camden family, Biel will return as executive producer of the new iteration of the show.

The actor, who starred as Mary Camden in the original series, has teased how she plans to bring the 1990s show to a new audience.

"How we want to modernise it is really the things that are happening for teenagers and families that have teenagers all the way down to the youngest child," she told online entertainment news outlet Collider.

"Technology-based issues, school stuff, bullying stuff, drugs, alcohol. All of those things we want to address in a very real way, which is, I think, what the original kind of gently touched on, but we were very careful about what our audience wanted. We had a lot of limitations. We have less limitations now."

7th Heaven ran for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007, following Reverend Eric Camden, played by Stephen Collins; his wife Annie, played by Catherine Hicks; and their children Matt, Mary, Lucy, Simon and Ruthie, played by Barry Watson, Biel, Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman.

No actors have been announced yet for the new 7th Heaven reboot. The series will follow a new family rather than the original Camdens, and no original cast members are expected to appear onscreen.