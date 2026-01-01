Sylvester Stallone defends casting daughter in Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone has defended his decision to cast his daughter in Tulsa King.

Stallone's daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, co-stars with him as Spencer, and will take on a larger role on-screen in Season 4, Variety reports.

Recently, Stallone acknowledged his daughter's privilege and hit at back at those questioning her casting.

"First they go, 'Nepotism is terrible,'" he told USA Today. "I said, 'Oh please, you're not a good parent if you haven't performed a little nepotism. Then obviously you don't care about your kids, because they come first.'"

He added, "Of course it's nepotism, you idiot. That's why we're parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously, we let them have every advantage."

While his career may have helped his daughter land the role, Stallone reasoned that she still has to prove herself.

"Can they maintain that level of excellence? That's out of our hands," he noted. "But if you can open the door, we'll see if they have the ability to go through it. It might be a question of, 'Now how do I get out of this?' Be careful what you wish for."

In Tulsa King, Stallone plays mob boss Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, who is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after serving 25 years in prison.

After an introduction in Season 1, Scarlet Rose returns in Season 4 as a former barista turned horse caretaker and stablehand at Fennario Ranch.

Season 4 of the series premiered on 16 October.